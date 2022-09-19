Royal fan from Cornwall says funeral procession was 'heart-breaking'
- Published
A woman who camped out for four nights to watch the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II said she "would have walked from Cornwall" to attend.
Mary-Jane Willows from Penzance, Cornwall, set up camp with friend Angie Hart from Canada, on Thursday near Westminster Abbey.
Ms Willows, 68, said she "would have done anything" to see the funeral, and wanted "to say a proper goodbye".
She described the experience as "heart-breaking".
'Final goodbye'
Ms Willows said: "The whole service, to be able to join in, sing the hymns and join the prayers was very important.
"I thought, 'I've got it together, I'm going to be ok', but when the Navy came into view I was heartbroken."
She added: "I wanted to be at Her Majesty's funeral to say a proper goodbye and show her the respect she deserves and to say thank you.
"This was a final goodbye and to me, when you love someone and you care about them, respect them, trust them, you go to their funeral."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.