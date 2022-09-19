Cornwall communities gather for Queen's funeral
Across Cornwall communities have come together to pay tribute to the Queen.
Hundreds of people gathered at Truro Cathedral on Monday to watch the funeral which began at 11:00 BST at Westminster Abbey in London.
In Probus, near St Austell, the parish council opened up the village hall to give people somewhere to gather.
Chairman Nicholas Gillard said: "We wanted to arrange something out of recognition and a genuine sense of grief from people in the village."
He added: "I thought today was the most important day and my personal view is it is a very sad day, but at the same time there is lots to celebrate, looking back and looking forward."
Nearby in the Hawkins Arms in the village, dozens of people gathered to watch the funeral.
The landlords had provided orders of service they had printed off so customers could follow proceedings on the big screen.
Graham Kemp said: "It was a lovely service - it was done beautifully. The village is like tumbleweed - there is an unearthly stillness, which is perfect. She was Queen for 70 years so deserves that amount of respect".
At Falmouth Rugby Club three generations of the Dorning family came together to watch and were offered free tea, coffee and port.
Alison Dorning said: "We came here to pay our respects to the Queen, a really amazing lady - it's an emotional day.
"It's been a huge shock - it's nice to be able to come with our family and show our respects. We've had family gatherings here and met a lot of people through the rugby club. It's an important place."
At Truro Cathedral, Andrew and Elizabeth Mound, who were visiting from New York, decided to watch the service.
Mr Mound said: "It was very powerful and left me think about a lot of great things that the Queen was. She was an inspirational figure."
In Newquay, veterans laid a wreath at the war memorial before meeting at the Royal British Legion building to watch the funeral service.
