Royal fans camp outside Abbey ahead of funeral
Two women will camp out for four nights to be able to watch the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II.
Mary-Jane Willows from Penzance, Cornwall and Angie Hart from Canada, set up camp on Thursday near Westminster Abbey where the funeral will be held on Monday.
They met at the Platinum Jubilee in June, when they camped next to each other for five days on the Mall.
"I don't anticipate nights of discomfort," Ms Willows said.
Unlike previous royal events, the use of tents and sleeping bags is banned for people claiming their spot to watch the funeral procession.
Ms Willows, 68, said: "The Queen has given 70 years of her life, many of them in discomfort I'm sure, so giving her four nights is nothing.
"We have been camping out for royal events for some years now so we have got quite practised at it, and although this year we won't be having tents and sleeping bags, I'm sure we will manage."
Ms Willows said the Queen's funeral was very different to previous royal events she has attended.
She said: "This is the most important, the most significant.
"It is about thanking her and showing respect for everything she has given to us. This isn't a party. the others were all parties, celebrations, but this is going to be hard."
She has been joined by her "tent-neighbour" Angie Hart, who has flown in from Canada for the occasion.
"Actually being here and being with other people that you have got to know, and sharing the whole event, and saying goodbye was really important," Ms Willows added.
"I wanted to say goodbye to the Queen in person - it really really mattered."
At the time of the funeral, she will not be filming it on her phone.
"How wonderful it would be if the family could see banks of faces instead of banks of phones. It makes me sad to see that, and I think it is disrespectful.
"I want to be totally in the moment, and probably shedding a tear."
Ms Willows said she had a "luxurious bucket chair" to keep her comfortable along with a range of waterproof clothing and "lots of layers".
