Penhallow site approved for geothermal drilling
- Published
A site in Cornwall has been approved for geothermal drilling, despite concerns from local residents.
Cornwall Council's strategic planning committee approved the development at Penhallow, near Truro, on Thursday.
The proposal from Geothermal Engineering Ltd (GEL) starts with test drilling, followed by the construction of a power station.
Local residents, along with the parish council and Cornwall councillor for the area objected to the plans.
They all said they supported the need for renewable energy but did not consider that the location was suitable for the development, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
The concerns included noise from the operation of the drilling and power plant, the risk of seismic disturbance from the drilling, the risk of contamination of their water supply and the increase of traffic in a rural area.
Councillor Peter Gaisford said Perranzabuloe Parish Council felt there were more appropriate sites which could be used for the development away from residential areas and in more industrial locations.
Dr Ryan Law, director of GEL, told the committee there was a need to develop more geothermal power plants "to mitigate the climate emergency and reduce energy costs" and said it was "an opportunity unique to Cornwall".
He said the development of a test site at United Downs had helped to put Cornwall on the map in being at the forefront of geothermal energy in the UK.
Dr Law said the new site at Penhallow had been the result of two years of site locating work and £50m of investment.
The committee voted unanimously in favour of approving the application.
