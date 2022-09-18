Truro Cathedral to hold service of thanksgiving
- Published
A service of thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II is set to be held later at Truro Cathedral.
The service, which starts at 16:00 BST, will reflect on the Queen's faith, leading to a thanksgiving for the life and example she set.
The service is open to all and will also be live-streamed on YouTube.
After the service, refreshments will be served in the North Transept. Also on Sunday, a one-minute silence will take place across the UK at 20:00 BST.
People can also sign a book of condolence, in which many people have been leaving messages.
The books have been placed in Cornwall Council office buildings and will remain available at the following locations until after Monday's state funeral:
- St John's Hall, Penzance
- Dolcoath Council Office, Camborne
- County Hall, Truro
- Council Offices, Penwinnick Road, St Austell
- Chy Trevail, Bodmin
- Luxstowe House, Liskeard
Councillor Pauline Giles, chair of Cornwall Council, said: "It is so important that people across Cornwall can feel part of the historic events we are living through.
"By coming together in times of reflection, we can provide much needed support for each other through these sad times."
