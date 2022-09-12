King Charles III: More proclamations made in Cornwall towns
- Published
Further proclamations of the accession of King Charles III have been made in Cornwall towns, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
His Majesty was proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday.
Cornwall's official county proclamation was held in Truro on Sunday, followed by events in several other towns.
On Monday, proclamations were being made in the towns of Newquay and St Austell.
Councillor Andrea Lanxon, mayor of St Austell, read the proclamation in the town at midday in Aylmer Square, White River Place.
Read in Cornish
Newquay's proclamation was due to be held at St Michael's Church at 14:00.
Sunday's proclamation for Cornwall, held outside Truro Cathedral, was read first by the High Sheriff of Cornwall and then in Cornish by the Grand Bard of the Cornish Gorsedh.
The city's own proclamation was held later at 18:00, and also featured a Cornish recitation.
Other town and parish councils that held proclamations on Sunday included Callington, Falmouth, Launceston, Padstow and Penzance.
Books of condolence have been made available at council offices throughout Cornwall.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.