Queen Elizabeth II: People gather to sign Cornwall books of condolence
People have been gathering in Cornwall to sign books of condolence to Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday, aged 96.
Books of condolence have been made available at churches and council offices across Cornwall, including Bodmin, Penzance, Camborne, St Austell and Liskeard.
One woman at Truro Cathedral said she wrote "thank you for a lifetime of service".
Becky, from Flushing, told BBC Radio Cornwall: "I wrote: 'I thank you for a lifetime of service. I hope you rest in peace and you'll never be forgotten.'
"She was the most amazing lady.
"She was always calm and had poise ... always there for the people.
"I always felt she was like everybody's grandma."
The bells at Truro Cathedral were rung 96 times on Friday, along with many churches across Cornwall and the country, to remember the Queen's service and commitment during her 70-year reign.
On Saturday Charles III was proclaimed king in a ceremony at St James's Palace in London.
Flags on council buildings went from half-mast to full-mast at 11:00 BST to coincide with the proclamation of Charles III as the king.
They will be lowered again to half-mast at 16:00 on Sunday and stay that way until the day after the Queen's state funeral.
Leader of Cornwall Council Linda Taylor said the Queen was "a global colossus by reputation, a bright beacon among heads of state internationally, offering a lifetime of service to her grateful nation".
