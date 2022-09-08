New bird flu outbreak near Torpoint, Cornwall
A new outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in poultry in Cornwall.
The Animal and Plant Health Authority (APHA) said on the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' (Defra) website the outbreak was confirmed near Torpoint on Thursday.
A 3km (1.8 miles) protection zone has been declared, along with a 10km (6.2 miles) surveillance zone.
APHA added "all poultry and captive birds will be humanely culled" at the premises.
Other control zones in Cornwall are in Newlyn and Constantine, after cases were confirmed there in August.
Restrictions within the zones include requiring bird owners to isolate flocks and restrict movements.
Defra said the UK Health Security Agency advised "the risk to public health from the virus is very low".
The H5N1 strain of the avian influenza virus is highly contagious among birds, and spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.
