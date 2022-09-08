A30 works: Disruption expected as Chiverton Cross road moved
- Published
Disruption is expected as work begins on a "complex operation" as part of the A30 works in Cornwall.
The £330m Chiverton to Carland Cross project is seeing a section of the main route through the county upgraded to a dual carriageway.
Work will start on "realigning" the A3075 Newquay to Chiverton Cross road from Monday.
A 0.5-mile (0.8-km) stretch of the existing road will be closed for five weeks while it is moved further north.
National Highways, which is carrying out the work, said traffic would be diverted from the Chiverton roundabout, along the A30 and via the B3284 from the temporary Chybucca junction to rejoin the A3075.
The diversion will work in reverse for traffic travelling from Newquay, and the new A3075 will be open to traffic from 17 October, allowing for work to continue on the new A30 dual carriageway.
Extra journey time
Neil Winter, National Highways' senior project manager for the A30 scheme, said: "We appreciate the A3075 is a well-used road and we are keeping disruption to an absolute minimum.
"We understand roadworks can be frustrating, we've communicated the traffic switch well in advance to local communities, we're ensuring access is maintained for residents and business, and we'll be keeping people fully informed as we progress the scheme through the autumn and winter."
Mr Winter thanked people in advance for their patience and advised drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.
The upgrade of the A30 is scheduled to be open to traffic towards the end of 2023.
