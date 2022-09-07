Up to 150 llamas running free in Cornwall being found homes
Up to 150 llamas running free in a field in Cornwall are being found homes after their owner died, a charity says.
The British Llama Society said the animals near Falmouth were initially being cared for by volunteers and a farm manager after the owner's death.
Those doing the feeding said they could not continue with the work.
Robina Chatham, from the society, said the 150 animals needing homes were now down to about 50 and work was still ongoing to look after them.
She said the animals had been "running free for some time", but "we've got about 50 left and we have a plan in place, so the majority are going to Scotland within the next week or so".
Other animals were going to Wales, the charity said.
Ms Chatham said: "They do have homes. It's just sorting out the logistics and, with so many people involved, you can get communication issues at times.
"We are making sure everybody is in the loop and knows what's going on."