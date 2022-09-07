Cornwall attraction uses net to keep bird flu from penguins
- Published
An animal park and visitor attraction in Cornwall is using a large net to protect its penguin enclosure and stop wild birds mixing with them.
Paradise Park, near Hayle, said it was taking the measures to stop the spread of avian flu on to the site, and gulls in particular landing in pools.
The move after comes after dead birds were found in the Hayle estuary, about 0.5 miles (800m) away, staff said.
The attraction houses about 1,200 birds across 130 species, they added.
Curator David Woollcott said the net was done by "a fantastic team of builders who came in and did that free of charge".
"The seagulls can't gain access to the penguins, on the pond, or on land, or anywhere else," he said.
Other precautions include visitors having to walk-through small footbaths which contain disinfectant.
A walk-through element in one bird enclosure and a small tropical house were also closed, and flamingos had been moved to a covered enclosure not accessible to the public, staff said.
All of Cornwall, plus the Isles of Scilly, all of Devon and parts of Somerset are under avian flu restrictions implemented by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
It follows confirmed outbreaks of bird flu in Cornwall and Devon last month.
Defra said the UK Health Security Agency advised "the risk to public health from the virus is very low".
The H5N1 strain of the avian influenza virus is highly contagious among birds, and spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.