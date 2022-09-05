Cornwall sea swimmer reunited with boys who rescued her
- Published
A woman who was rescued from drowning in the sea has been reunited with two teenagers who "saved her life".
Sue Ball, 59, got caught in a flash rip current while swimming off Hayle Towans, west Cornwall, on Wednesday.
Ms Ball said two "calm, confident" young teenage boys held on to her until a lifeguard was able to reach her.
She was "gutted" when she was later unable to find friends Ollie Levine 14, and Leon Wiggan, 15, but has now been reunited after an appeal on the BBC.
She was between the RNLI red and yellow flags but said conditions suddenly changed and she was dragged out and battered by waves "in all directions".
"We were just there at the right time," said Ollie, from Hayle.
Sue, who gave the boys a hug and a kiss, said it was "fantastic" to meet them. "I'm shaking," she said.
Ms Ball, who is local and a regular sea swimmer, told BBC News: "One minute I could see people on the beach and then it disappeared. It went all pear-shaped.
"There were waves coming over my head, from all over the place, I thought I was going to drown.
"Then these two boys came out of nowhere and stayed until the lifeguards came. "If it wasn't for them I wouldn't be talking to you today."
She said she forgot to ask the boys their names.
"I was so gutted because after I changed, they had gone, they were so courageous."
Ollie said: "We had gone in for a swim, got caught in the rip and saw her.
"It's quite amazing that we actually saved her. It was nice seeing her again."
Leon, from Flushing, said: "She needed to catch her breath so Ollie said 'Grab my back and don't worry about pushing me under'.
"It's not about panicking, it's about staying calm."
An RNLI lifeguard had been alerted on the shore and managed to reach her.
By this time, she said she was "too weak" to get on the rescue board so held onto it while the lifeguard helped her back through the waves to the beach.
