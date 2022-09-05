St Michael's Mount swim raises more than £20k for charity
Charity swimmers have raised more than £20,000 for a men's mental health charity based in Plymouth.
Three hundred and twenty people took part in a sea swim at St Michael's Mount, a historic castle in Cornwall.
Swimmers completed a 1.6 mile (2.5km) water course for The Chestnut Appeal, which supports men with prostate, testicular and penile cancers.
The fundraising swim has taken place since 2015 and sees participants from across the UK take part.
The charity is working with the NHS to develop a new Chestnut Unit at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth to support patients from Devon and Cornwall.
David Squires, events and campaigns manager at The Chestnut Appeal said: "We are very grateful to the swimmers who once again took on this challenge and helped raise an incredible total."
