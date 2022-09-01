Cornwall Aviation Heritage Centre at Newquay airport to close
- Published
An aviation heritage centre in Cornwall says it will close after its lease was terminated by the council.
Cornwall Aviation Heritage Centre said it would have to vacate its premises at Cornwall Airport Newquay by the end of March 2023.
The centre, staffed by volunteers, has been running for seven years and operates as a tourist attraction as well as an educational centre.
The BBC has contacted Cornwall Council, which owns the airport, for comment.
The heritage centre is near the Spaceport site which is hoping to launch the first satellite from the UK.
A spokesperson for the aviation centre said: "All of this amazing amenity and opportunity will be lost. Jobs will be destroyed.
"Valuable and historic aircraft of all sizes will have to be scrapped because of the prohibitive cost of road transport. The opportunity to inspire and educate Cornwall's future generations will be lost."
It said 60 retired volunteers will lose a "vital part of their lives".
Richard Spencer-Breeze from the centre said: "We have tried every possible way to resolve this with no luck."