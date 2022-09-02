Iconic Bude tree being turned into benches
By Johnny O'Shea
BBC South West
- Published
An "iconic" tree that dramatically fell during a storm earlier in 2022 is being turned into custom-designed benches.
The 23-tonne Monterey Cypress tree was in the Triangle in Bude, Cornwall and was caught on camera crashing down during Storm Eunice in February.
The tree was removed in one piece and has been stored at a unit on a business park since.
It was at least 80-years old and an "icon of Bude", a town councillor said.
Bude and Stratton Town Councillor Kevin Colwill said "there was a lot of sadness in the town" when the tree fell.
"It was an iconic tree, the old Triangle tree. It had been here for for about 80 or 100 years and grew up with the town of Bude - my grandparents and great grandparents would have known the tree. We had decorations in it at Christmas.
"It was just an icon of Bude, and unfortunately it became an icon of storm Eunice when it was caught on camera falling over."
The council has now commissioned Atlantic Makers Ltd, a collective of local furniture makers to create six benches.
Jonathan Walter, from the collective, said: "The day the tree fell down I remember feeling quite a lot of sadness because it is such a significant part of Bude.
"The tree when it fell was 23 tonnes and we figure each bench is probably going to be at least a ton. It will be a great challenge."
Each bench will measure about 2.5m (8ft 2in), with a design of a wave incorporated due to the coastal town's "intimate relationship with the Atlantic", he said.
The project is costing £10,000, and Mr Colwill said: "Some people have questioned the expense but we are getting unique products, they are pieces of art, they are not just utilitarian benches.
"We think we are getting value for money, we are supporting local artisans at the same time and we think there will be something for generations to come to really treasure from the timber from the tree."
Three benches are planned for the Triangle, with the others being placed around the town, including at Bude Castle.
Mr Walter hopes the benches will be ready in about nine months.