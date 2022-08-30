Loganair pulls 300 flights from airport at Newquay
The UK's largest regional airline has pulled 300 flights and slammed managers at Cornwall Airport in Newquay.
Loganair announced all scheduled flights from Cornwall between November and March would be scrapped and that it would reduce its summer 2023 routes.
Loganair said "short-sighted and short-term decisions" left its services "unviable" in Cornwall.
Cornwall Airport said its decisions were driven by providing for the people and economy of Cornwall.
Passengers affected by the cancellations were offered a travel date change or refund by the airline.
As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Loganair said: "It's with a heavy heart that we've taken the decision to withdraw our entire winter Newquay programme and to curtail our summer 2023 plans too.
"We're most disappointed that short-sighted and short-term decisions by the airport's management to incentivise unsustainable operations by other airlines leave no prospect of winter flights remaining viable, particularly against a backdrop of high fuel prices and rising inflation."
'Serving the people'
Cornwall Airport said: "As an airport we are committed to serving the people and economy of Cornwall and this is what drives the commercial decisions we make as an airport.
"We are delighted that we now have more airlines operating from the airport than before the pandemic, offering destination and airline choice to suit every traveller," it said.
In August, airline FlyBe announced it would be returning to the airport from October to provide daily flights to London and Manchester.
The airport said the cancelled flights would be replaced by FlyBe and it looked forward to "welcoming Loganair back" in spring 2023.
