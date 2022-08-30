Footpaths closed after Tintagel cliff fire

Glebe Cliff fireDelabole Community Fire Station
About 230ft by 230ft of gorse caught alight at Glebe Cliff

Footpaths have been closed after a cliff fire in north Cornwall.

Fire crews tackled the 230ft by 230ft (70m by 70m) gorse blaze at Glebe Cliff, near Tintagel, after it broke out at about 09:00 BST on Sunday.

Firefighters used beaters and hoses to prevent its escalation as it continued burning into Sunday evening.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said a wildfire officer was consulting with English Heritage and the National Trust about the fire's impact.

Crews from Delabole, Bude and Wadebridge were called to the scene, leaving at about 23:00.

The fire service said: "Members of the public should be aware of closures of the coastal footpath in the immediate vicinity of the area."

Delabole Community Fire Station
Firefighters used beaters and hoses to prevent the fire's escalation

