Eight rescued in Maenporth amid rising tide

Eight people had to be helped to safety individually

Eight people had to be "urgently" rescued from rocks when they were cut off by a rising tide.

The group were waist-deep in water at Maenporth near Falmouth, Cornwall on Monday just before 16:00 BST.

Several people spotted them and called 999. They had to be helped to safety individually by rescuers as lifeboats were unable to reach them.

A senior coastal operations officer and coastguard rescue officer carried out the tethered swims.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: "They [rescue teams] found an urgent situation, with the tide coming in, time running out and the lifeboat unable to get close enough with the rocks jutting into the water.

They added that "a water rescue was the only solution" and all eight people were brought to safety.

