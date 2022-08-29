Launceston: Firefighters at Lewannick barn blaze scene
Firefighters have remained at the scene of a blaze which broke out at a barn in Cornwall.
The fire service was called to the blaze, in Lewannick, Launceston, at about 00:01 BST on Sunday.
At its height, the blaze, which involved baled straw, was "very visible" from the A30, fire crews said.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said an appliance was still there to monitor hotspots, and an investigation would take place "when it's safe to do so".
Crews from as far away as St Austell and St Mawes in Cornwall, and Okehampton in Devon, were called to help with the blaze.
