Launceston: Firefighters tackle Lewannick barn blaze

Fire crews are expected to remain at the scene for most of Sunday, the fire service said

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze which broke out at a barn in Cornwall.

The fire service received reports of the blaze, in Lewannick, Launceston, at about 00:00 BST on Sunday.

At its height, the blaze, which involved a large amount of baled straw, was "very visible" from the A30, fire crews said.

It would "burn for some time" and crews were likely to be at the scene for most of the day, according to Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.

