Perranporth: One dead after 'people in difficulty' at beach
- Published
One person has died in an incident at a beach in Cornwall.
A major rescue operation was launched at about 16:00 BST on Thursday after it was reported two people had got into difficulty in the sea at Perranporth.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said one person got back to shore at the popular resort, and attempts were made to resuscitate the second after they were rescued.
The MCA said a "female was declared deceased by a paramedic" at the scene.
'Quick response'
James Instance, from Falmouth Coastguard, told BBC Radio Cornwall rescuers were called to reports of two "young adults" at Droskyn Point "rock jumping in the water".
The 999 calls included one woman who said her two children were in the water and her "daughter was in difficulty".
Mr Instance said it was high water and a "choppy and confused sea" which triggered a "lot of emergency resource" being deployed.
He said lifeguards were on duty and made a "very quick response".
But he said: "Unfortunately ... it's just an area of the beach that, at high tide at Droskyn, it's just slightly around the corner and not in the visibility of where lifeguards are patrolling and putting their focus, i.e. between the red and yellow flags."
He added: "Trying to get out in an area where it's very choppy and around rocks... that certainly seems to have been a big part of the problem [to get to the pair]."
RNLI lifeguards from Perranporth, the coastguard rescue team from St Agnes, the coastguard helicopter from Newquay, an air ambulance and Devon and Cornwall Police also attended.