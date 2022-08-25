Major rescue operation in Perranporth after 'people in difficulty'
- Published
A major rescue operation was launched after it was reported two people were in difficulty in the sea off a popular Cornish resort.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said one person managed to get to the shore at Perranporth, and the other person was rescued and passed to paramedics.
It said CPR was given to the second person before they were handed to South Western Ambulance Service.
Emergency services were called to the beach at about 16:00 BST.
RNLI lifeguards from Perranporth, the coastguard rescue team from St Agnes, the coastguard helicopter from Newquay, an air ambulance and Devon and Cornwall Police also attended.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.