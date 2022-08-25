Bude Canal activities suspended due to 'exceptionally low' water levels

A photo of Bude canalBude-Stratton Town Council
The Environment Agency has also visited the site to "monitor both the levels and quality of water"

All water-based activities in a canal in Cornwall have been suspended due to "exceptionally low" water levels.

Cornwall Council has warned people to stay away from the canal in Bude, its embankment and urged people to not enter the water.

The area will also be closed to anglers from 18:00 BST on Thursday, Bude Canal Angling Association said.

A Cornwall Council sign near the canal reads: "Due to exceptionally low water levels in the Bude Canal, Cornwall Council is suspending all water-based activities due to health and safety concerns until further notice.

"Please do not enter the water."

Bude-Stratton Town Council
Cornwall Council urged people to stay away from the canal in Bude

The council said it had taken the "difficult decision" due to the "exceptionally extended dry weather conditions" which have affected the water levels in the canal.

It said: "It is not a decision taken lightly as it will affect leisure activities such as stand-up paddleboarding, canoeing, kayaking, as well as the businesses that provide them.

"However, the council has to put the health and safety of the public first."

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "We are currently visiting a number of sites, including the Bude Canal, to assess the impact on the environment of the long period of dry weather, and to monitor both the levels and quality of water."

