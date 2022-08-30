Fears for future of Tour of Britain legacy cycling hub in Cornwall
By Alex Green
Promoters working to bring a multimillion-pound cycling hub to Cornwall fear Tour of Britain legacy plans may have ground to a halt.
An application for the £7m hub submitted by Cornwall Council was granted planning permission in 2021.
Those campaigning for the hub in Newquay say the council says the land is not ring-fenced.
The council refused to comment on the land status but said it "has provided support to facilitate" the hub.
The authority added it was "not a council committed project", and there was "no provision in the capital programme" for its delivery.
Project leaders said they would struggle to secure future funding without a guarantee the land was ring-fenced for the development.
Project promoter, councillor John Fitter, who represents St Columb Minor and Colan, said initial conversations with the council were "very positive" and the authority was "really getting to grips and into the project".
"It was after that I heard that in actual fact there had been no further desire or commitment by the authority to push this project on."
Mr Fitter said: "From there on in I checked with a senior member of the council, and asked if we could have an understanding that this land will be ring-fenced for the rest of the planning permission, to allow those outside the authority to try to get a package together to see this project through.
"Regretfully, I was finally told that no, it would not be possible for the land to be ring-fenced."
He said more than £150,000 had been invested into the project, with Sport England and British Cycling contributing some of the money.
In 2021, portfolio holder for transport Philip Desmonde said: "We're building a home for cycling in Cornwall so that the inspiration and legacy of the Tour of Britain will benefit Cornwall's residents for years to come."
Consultation information on the 54-acre cycle hub published in 2020 said as well as a circuit racing track and BMX track, the cycle hub would "embrace most cycling disciplines".
The document was published collaboratively by Cornwall Council, Sport England, and British Cycling, and said the cycle hub would "not only be a show case facility for Cornwall, but the whole country".
Roy Major, chairman of Cornwall BMX Racing Club, said: "Nobody's going to really fund this project or be approachable for considering funding without that security of the land.
"As a coach, I coach riders of all physical and mental abilities, and the joy and the things they gain from coming to just our club, I think, if we can deliver this project to the whole of Cornwall, it would be amazing.
"It makes me really sad that we've gone through all of this and we're sort of back to the drawing board.
"For our more expert athletes and our elite riders, it would provide the opportunity to train here in Cornwall, it would mean less travelling, and less expense for their parents."
Sienna Harvey, a 16-year-old from Cornwall who competes regionally, nationally and internationally, says each week she travels to Devon, which her parents pay for, for coaching on tracks "more suited" to national standard racing.
'Representing at the Olympics'
Mr Major said: "Having this facility here, we've already got world-class champions in our club, in the history of our club, and we produced that on a very small track, which is not up to a national standard.
"If we had a national standard facility, I'm sure we'd see a lot more national champions coming from Cornwall. In the future, who knows, you might even see a Cornish rider at the gate representing Great Britain at the Olympics."
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: "The council has provided support to facilitate the cycle hub, and the project has been brought to a stage where planning has been secured.
"However, the cycle hub is not a Cornwall Council committed project and there is no provision in the capital programme for its delivery.
"We understand the promoters of the cycle hub are seeking funding and support with potential delivery partners and if we are presented with a viable business case, at that time, we may give requests for our additional support due consideration."