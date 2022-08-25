Cornwall Council provides support for students collecting GCSE results
- Published
Support has been put in place for young people collecting their GCSE exam results on Thursday.
Cornwall Council's education team has outlined a range of support online including a wellbeing toolkit and general advice.
The website was "created by young people for young people" for those struggling with mental health issues.
The cabinet member for children and families said there was "always support and advice available".
Councillor Barbara Ellenbroek said: "I am hugely proud of our young people here in Cornwall who have had to endure significant disruption to their education over the past few years but nevertheless have knuckled down and produced some fantastic GCSE results.
"Whatever your grades, we want you to know that there is always support and advice available to help you consider your next steps - you don't have to face things alone."
The council also praised children in care for proving "no obstacle is insurmountable" when achieving "top GCSE results".
Emma Phillips is the head of service at Awena virtual school, which oversees the education of children in care to ensure "they all fulfil their potential in education".
"Their resilience and attitude should be commended and we congratulate our children in care in all their achievements this summer and wish them all good luck for their next chapters," she said.
