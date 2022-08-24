Dead birds found off Cornwall in avian flu fears
Reports have emerged of numerous dead birds being discovered in Newlyn and Mousehole in Cornwall.
It comes after a bird flu outbreak was reported at a nearby bird hospital.
A wildlife trust has been collecting the carcases of seabirds killed in a suspected outbreaks of bird flu on the Isles of Scilly.
More than 40 birds are thought to have died around the islands but the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust said it was "just the tip of the iceberg".
Bill Johnson, assistant harbour master in Mousehole, said: "There are dead birds on Mousehole Island and on the foreshore.
"Fishermen have reported seeing gannets floating dead in the water.
"There are not that many because the wind has been offshore but if the wind turns onshore it could be quite dramatic."
'Bodies beyond our reach'
Inspectors from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) are on the Isles of Scilly and will be testing birds for bird flu, says the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust.
Julian Branscombe, chief executive of the trust, said: "In the middle of summer, we got our first phone call from a local fisherman reporting a dead gannet out at sea.
"We couldn't imagine that a few weeks later, our team would be dressed in full protective gear, removing the carcasses of over 40 dead seabirds washed up on our shores.
"And that's just the tip of the iceberg.
"There are lots more reports out at sea, where the bodies are beyond our reach.
"It's upsetting for people to see, worrying from a conservation perspective, and our team have all been deeply affected by what we're having to do."