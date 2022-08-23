Newquay Zoo celebrates birth of endangered deer
- Published
A zoo in Cornwall has welcomed a new arrival after one of its endangered deer gave birth.
Newquay Zoo revealed its Philippine spotted deer gave birth to a fawn last weekend.
According to the attraction, it is the most endangered species of deer in the world due to illegal hunting and habitat destruction.
Newquay Zoo keeper and team leader Dave Rich said it was "very exciting" to see the fawn had arrived.
"It was very exciting to see that the fawn had not only arrived, but that it was out in full view and exploring its surroundings," he said.
Keepers said the fawn and its family were "happy and healthy," but the fawn's sex was not known yet.
Newquay Zoo is part of a breeding programme to help secure the future of Philippine spotted deer, with 10 other fawns born at the zoo in recent years.