Isles of Scilly bird flu: Defra under fire over 'outbreak'
- Published
Wildlife experts have criticised the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) over its response to a suspected outbreak of bird flu.
More than 40 birds have died on the Isles of Scilly amid fears bird flu has spread to the islands.
The Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust said the birds should have been tested more quickly, but it was told the earliest Defra staff could arrive was Wednesday.
Defra has been approached for a comment.
Tourism worries
Dead birds recently found include gannets, gulls, as well as reports of dead cormorants and shags.
Julian Branscombe, chief executive of the wildlife trust, said he was not aware of bird flu in the islands in the past.
Defra had been told about the deaths in the islands, about 28 miles (45km) off Cornwall, in the middle of last week, he said.
"We were hoping Defra would get out on Friday but we now hear the earliest will be Wednesday," he said.
"We are just waiting for instructions on how to limit the outbreak.
"We are worried about what it will mean for the island tourist economy."
The most common dead birds were gannets, followed by gulls and there had been reports of dead cormorants and shags.
Birds have been culled by Defra at Mousehole Wild Bird Hospital and Sanctuary in Cornwall, where an outbreak was confirmed on Friday.
A statement from Defra's Animal and Plant Health Agency about the Mousehole cases said: "These birds will sadly need to be culled in order to limit the risk of the disease spreading to other birds and to mitigate any potential risk to public health.
"Our sympathies are with the centre staff and those with birds affected by this disease."