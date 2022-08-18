Royal Marines recruit died after deep water submergence, inquest hears
A Royal Marines recruit died after being "submerged for a prolonged period" in the sea, an inquest jury has concluded.
Ethan Jones, 20, drowned after jumping from a landing craft into deep water at Tregantle beach, Cornwall in 2020.
The recruit, from Somerset, was in a group practising a landing craft assault, the inquest in Plymouth heard.
Senior officers said training safety methods on such operations have since been improved significantly.
The inquest heard how on 21 January 2020, recruits were ordered to remove their lifejackets before disembarking, and how the lights on the landing craft had been switched off.
'Fulfilling his dream'
In August 2021, a defence watchdog report said that when the first of the 26 men hit the water, it was less than a metre deep.
However, when Recruit Jones, from Radstock, and others leapt in, they were submerged in deeper conditions.
The jury recorded a narrative conclusion, having also heard how the landing craft had possibly hit a sandbar in low visibility.
Senior Plymouth and South Devon coroner Ian Arrow said he was heartened that safety improvements had been made following Recruit Jones's death.
Mr Arrow offered his heartfelt condolences to the family, saying it was "terribly sad".
Recruit Jones died later in hospital and at the time his family said he had been "fulfilling his dream and doing something he loved".
'Exceptionally promising career'
During training, he had been selected as a recruit section commander and was awarded the Commando Medal, after a vote by his fellow recruits for the individual who best personifies the commando spirit.
Capt Christian Smith, troop commander, said Recruit Jones had commanded his section "with a strong presence and authority".
Lt Col Oliver Coryton, commando training commanding officer, said: "It was evident to all that he had an exceptionally promising career ahead.
"His loss has been keenly felt by those closest to him, yet his spirit endures, inspiring others to be as good as they can be."
Fellow recruit and friend, Daniel Landrey, said Ethan always had a "pasty in his hand" and never complained.