Launceston Castle: Whale could have been 'dish of the day'
- Published
A rare medieval whale bone with possible royal connections has gone on display in Cornwall.
The 13th Century bone, which measures more than 1.6ft (0.5m) long, was discovered during excavations at land-locked Launceston Castle.
Whales were known as the "King's fish" and the castle at the time was owned by Richard, Earl of Cornwall, King Henry III's brother.
It could have been a "dish of the day", experts have said.
English Heritage said whalers of the medieval period would not have been able to catch a whale of this size, suggesting the bones came from a beached whale.
Dr Ian Leins, English Heritage's curator of collections and interiors, said Richard hosted great feasts attended by high-ranking officials.
The serving and eating of whale meat at the time would have been a symbol of high status and power.
"There is every possibility that this great but unfortunate whale was the dish of the day," he said.
"It's a real thrill to be able to return the whale vertebra to the castle to be viewed by visitors today."
The bone is being displayed in a new exhibition at Launceston Castle about its changing role from royal residence to a place of execution.
Founded after the Norman conquest, Launceston Castle served as an important fortress and centre of government in Cornwall during the 13th and 14th centuries when it was an aristocratic residence for the Earls and Dukes of Cornwall.
It was later transformed into a squalid prison with George Fox, founder of the Quakers, it's most famous prisoner.