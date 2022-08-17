Children among those hurt in Newquay debris fall
- Published
Two children and a woman were injured when falling debris hit them in Newquay, police confirmed.
They were hurt when parts of a balcony landed on them in Fore Street, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday.
The woman, 43, and a six-year-old boy sustained minor injuries, while 10-year-old boy suffered a fractured leg, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
All three were taken to hospital, with the 10-year-old staying in overnight for further treatment.
The area has been fenced off by emergency services and the building has been made safe.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.