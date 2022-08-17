Tombstoning dangers warning from Cornwall's harbour masters
Renewed warnings about the dangers people face if they jump off walls into the sea have been issued by harbour masters.
Officials at harbours including Newquay and St Ives say people are ignoring safety warnings about tombstoning.
In Newquay, part of the quay has been closed to try to stop it happening.
The town's harbour master Kimberley Johnson said "treating the harbour as a playground is dangerous".
Fishermen and other authorised harbour users will be able to access North Quay via a gate with a coded padlock, but it will no longer be open to the public.
Cornwall Council Maritime Manager Chris Jones said: "Some people are continuing to ignore safety signs banning diving, jumping into harbours, and swimming.
"Unfortunately, people don't always appreciate that these by laws and signs are there for a very good reason - to stop people getting seriously injured or even killed."
Water depth 'dramatically changes'
The council said that for people looking to "jump from height into the sea, the advice is to join a coasteering group with a professional and reputable adventure centre".
"We don't want to stop anyone having a good time but it's important to realise that this is a working harbour," Ms Johnson said.
"Which means tombstoning, swimming and effectively treating the harbour as a playground is dangerous both to those doing it, and those who are affected by such behaviour, like our fishermen, who rely on the harbour for their livelihood."
Truro and Penryn harbour master has issued similar warnings on the issue, along with officials at Penzance.
Councillor Loïc Rich, chair of Cornwall Harbour's Board, said: "Submerged objects may not be visible, the depth of the water can dramatically change, and you don't know what hazards may be lurking under the surface.
"Jumping from height into the water can and has caused serious injury and death."
