Flash flood hits Truro roundabout amid weather warning
- Published
Heavy rain and flooding hit Cornwall earlier as thunderstorms swept the region after the latest heatwave.
Footage on social media shows a Truro roundabout quickly flooding as heavy rain hit various parts of the country.
The Met Office issued an amber thunderstorm warning on Monday for areas of Cornwall and Devon.
The amber weather, in place until 20:00 BST, will be followed with yellow warnings on Tuesday and Wednesday covering the two counties.
It comes after South West Water announced a hosepipe ban is to start in Cornwall for the first time in 26 years, from the 23 August.
Ruan Sims, manager of HiQ Tyre and Autocare garage in Truro, said water flooded onto Tregolls roundabout suddenly, but then drained away about 10 minutes later.
"It was quite mad. We have never seen it go that high," he said.
"It didn't go into the garage but it came right up to the wall."
'Difficult driving conditions'
Mr Sims said cars were driving through it slowly although some stopped until the water level started to recede.
It comes after weeks of little rain, prompting the National Drought Group to move parts of the South West into official drought status on Friday.
Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: "We have seen some flooding in parts of Cornwall and Devon."
There have been "very difficult driving conditions, flash flooding, some hail with the thunderstorms and some lightning," Mr Morgan added.
The flooding was "causing potential for some power cuts and some potential flash flooding particularly in towns and more urban areas", he explained.