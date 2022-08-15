Greenpeace to create boulder barrier off Cornish coast
- Published
Greenpeace is planning to dump boulders into the sea off Cornwall in a bid to protect rare seabed habitats from trawler fishing.
The environmental activists said the government was moving too slowly so they were taking direct action.
Greenpeace wants to create a barrier in South West Deeps, a protected area 200 miles off Land's End.
Fishing organisations said it was dangerous and there was no evidence of damage.
Conservationists said trawling indiscriminately tears up delicate ecosystems such as seagrasses to catch species such as cod, squid and flatfish.
Greenpeace campaigner Chris Thorn told BBC Radio Cornwall: "South West Deeps is a marine protected area but the most damaging form of fishing is allowed to take place there and it takes place very regularly.
"The heavy fishing gear tears through everything in its path.
"We would prefer not to be doing it but the government is moving at a glacial pace and we are simply running out of time."
He said the co-ordinates of the boulders were registered so fishing vessels would be aware of their positions.
"We would never do anything that puts the health and safety of other seafarers at risk," he said.
David Stephens, from the Cornish Fish Producers Organisation, rejected the claim.
"If the boulders snag the nets it is a danger to crews working there," he said.
"These fisheries have been used for many years and the fish stocks are improving.
"There is no evidence of damage and it's unbelievable that they are dumping things in the ocean that are a danger."
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been asked to comment.
In April, Environment Secretary George Eustice announced bottom trawling would be banned at four of the UK's 76 protected zones, including Dogger Bank, with a ban under consideration at 13 more.