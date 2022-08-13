Large wildfire in Cornwall tackled by nine crews
At least nine fire crews have been dealing with a large wildfire which was started by an electric mast.
Cornwall's fire service said the blaze had spread rapidly through gorse close to a residential area.
People were asked to stay away from Kerrier Way, Camborne, while crews tackled it on Saturday afternoon.
The fire had been contained by 16:15 BST and Western Power has isolated the power lines.
It happened amid "exceptionally high demand" as crews across the county continued to battle numerous fires in the open due to hot dry conditions.
A large wildfire broke out near the neighbouring town of Redruth on Friday, close to the A30, causing the eastbound carriageway to be temporarily closed.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has had an exceptionally busy week.
Many of the fires are believed to have been caused by barbecues or bonfires.
