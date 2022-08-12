A30: Fire breaks out next to dual carriageway
A fire has broken out at the side of the A30 near Redruth in Cornwall.
At 14:51 BST, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it had dispatched a fire crew from Tolvaddon Fire Station to the scene, and further resources were en route.
It said firefighters were on scene of a fire on the verge of the A30 at Avers Junction, Redruth.
One motorist, who passed the scene earlier, said about 150m (500ft) of ground had been "scorched".
Passing motorist Will said: "The whole of the embankment for about a hundred, hundred-and-fifty metres had already been burnt out and scorched, and as the wind is blowing eastwards, the fire was literally just eating its way towards the Avers slip road.
"It's the whole height of the embankment, and as I went past, my window was open and you could feel the heat from the westbound carriageway."
Shirley Northey, from Cornwall Council, said Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service remained "very operationally busy", dealing with a number of wildfire and other incidents.
She said: "Currently we have a large scale 10 pump attendance in the A30 Avers area."
Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area to allow the crews to work to contain the blaze.