Cornwall bin collections to be earlier due to hot weather

Bin collection times in Cornwall have been brought forward due to the hot weather.

Cornwall Council said it had taken the action so collection rounds can avoid the hotter times of day.

The authority asked residents who had collections to put their rubbish out by 06:00 BST on Thursday and Friday.

A Met Office Amber extreme heat warning is in place for parts of the east of Cornwall from Thursday and remains until Sunday.

