Wild fire callouts continue across county
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service have experienced another busy day as outdoor fires have continued in hot weather.
Nine fire units were sent to a wild fire that reignited at St Hilary, Penzance on Wednesday afternoon.
About 250 square metres (2,690 sq ft) of gorse, woodland and thick grass was alight.
A total of five crews attended a field fire at Carland Cross and a fire at St Ervan, Wadebridge where a skip fire spread to hay bales.
Crews from five towns were also called to a number of small grass fires across the county.
Cornwall's fire fighters assisted with two fires in Devon on Wednesday afternoon including a field fire at Lifton and a barn fire at Sutcombe.
In the early hours of Thursday at least eight appliances were sent to a garage fire in Back Road East, St Ives.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has again urged people to avoid having any camp fires, bonfires or barbeques in the outdoors during the continued hot weather.
A Met Office amber extreme heat warning is in place for east Cornwall and Devon and remains in force until Sunday.