Boardmasters 2022 gets under way in Cornwall
The Boardmasters music and surfing festival is getting under way in Cornwall.
The festival near Newquay, which usually attracts about 50,000 people, is on until 14 August.
George Ezra, Disclosure and Kings of Leon are due to headline, with 60 acts performing.
The World Surf League will also see the biggest names in international pro surfing compete at Fistral Beach.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was ready for the tens of thousands of festival-goers expected to descend on Watergate Bay.
Officers said they were working with organisers during "one of our busiest weeks" to make sure it ran smoothly and to reduce crime.
Supt Brent Ireland, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said the hot weather was also being monitored.
He said: "We are normally talking about wind and the rain [during the festival], so it's quite a nice problem to have.
"But we're conscious of our officers out in the sun, and, obviously, there is an amber warning in place.
"We will be supporting our staff, but also the public, just to make sure there's water if they require it."
Police also said there would be "additional patrols in Newquay town centre throughout the event and a visible presence on the festival site itself... all to keep residents and visitors safe".
Organisers said the first camping tickets sold out in eight minutes but day tickets were still available.
