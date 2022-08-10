Cornwall industrial waste being used in A30 upgrade work
- Published
Industrial waste from Cornwall is being used in work to upgrade and dual part of the A30 in the county.
National Highways said the upgrade was seeing residue from the local china clay mining industry being made into sand and aggregate for construction.
Using the residue, stent, which can be seen in heaps near St Austell, would save on transport carbon costs and help remove eyesores, project bosses said.
The A30 is being upgraded between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross.
The project will see 8.7 miles (14km) of additional dual carriageway created in a £330m project due to be completed by December 2023.
Roads minister Baroness Vere said the use of local materials was helping ensure "the scheme has a much lower carbon impact and provides a further boost to the local community, which is exactly the kind of innovation we want to see as we strive towards a net zero road network".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.