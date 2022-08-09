Wildfire risk 'very high' warns Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service
The risk of wildfires is "very high to exceptional", Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has warned as the county continues to see hot temperatures.
Firefighters dealt with several fires on Monday evening following a "busy weekend".
These included a grass fire at Redmoor, Bodmin, where about 100 metres of hedges were also well alight.
And crews dealt with a heather fire covering 50 square meters near Penzance.
Heat-health alert
There was also a field fire at East Taphouse involving hay bales and a combine harvester and a standing crop fire at Launcells near Bude.
The incidents followed a spate of others over the weekend.
The Met Office said there was a 90% chance of a heat-health alert for Cornwall from midday to 1800 on Tuesday.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue warned against having camp fires and bonfires in hot temperatures and said it was important to take litter home to reduce the risk of wild fires.
It has also started a campaign urging people to cool disposable barbeques after use.