Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service have 'busy weekend'
Fire crews were called to multiple fires in what was described as a "busy weekend" with staff "working really hard under extreme conditions".
Incidents in Cornwall ranged from house fires to several woodland fires, a shed fire and a combine harvester fire.
Falmouth's fire boat was called out in a rare occurrence to help tackle a one-acre woodland fire at Groyne Point on the Helford River on Sunday.
Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service highlighted 10 call-outs on Twitter.
A fire at Merthen Wood, on the Helford River broke out at Sunday lunchtime and went on into the evening.
A spokesperson said firefighters from Falmouth were called and found "one acre of woodland area was smouldering".
They added: "Due to the rural location and difficult access, the fire boat from Falmouth was also mobilised" and pumped from open water.
At about 14:40 BST, the fire service received multiple reports of a fire in the open at Pentire Point, Polzeath.
A crew from Delabole put out the 500 sq-m gorse and grass fire.
At about 16:40, Padstow fire fighters were called to an accidental straw fire affecting 50 sq-m, caused by a barbecue in the St Merryn area.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter that staff, including whole-time on call firefighters, critical control personnel and technicians had all been "working really hard under extreme conditions".
