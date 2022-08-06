Wildfire breaks out in Truro, Cornwall
Crews have been called to a grass fire in Truro, Cornwall.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service received reports at about 11:15 BST informing them of wildfire in the area of Boscawen Park, Malpas.
One appliance attended while three more were en route - two from Tolvaddon community fire station and another from St Austell.
A total of 22 calls were received for the incident, with the blaze still ongoing on Saturday afternoon.
