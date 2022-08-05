Truro faulty lift 'traps' woman at home for 'weeks'
A woman says she has been virtually trapped in her home since April because of a faulty lift.
Camilla Kjaernet, from Truro, relies on a wheelchair, but she says she has not been able to leave her flat because the lift in her block keeps breaking down.
She says delays in fixing it mean her life is on hold and her health is suffering.
The company in charge of the flats says it is working to "resolve matters" within "the coming weeks".
"This is really damaging my mental health," Ms Kjaernet told the BBC. "I just want to be outside."
She said the company "doesn't care about my quality of life at all".
Ms Kjaernet, 26, suffers from a condition called small fibre neuropathy, which means she is unable to walk and suffers extreme pain in her legs and feet.
She lives on the second floor of a block of flats in the centre of Truro with her partner Simon, 28.
The couple said the building's lift has been out of order since 1 July - the fourth time since April.
'Living hell'
She said it had affected her ability to work, and she had missed out on physio sessions.
"I am sitting either in my wheelchair, the sofa or my office," she said.
"Those are the only three places that I currently am.
"We have three rooms to be in, that's it."
Ms Kjaernet added: "Throughout this whole thing, all I wanted was communication. All I wanted was an apology and them doing something to help me, but all they have done is made my life a living hell."
'Several major faults'
Belmont Property Management said: "We are aware of the inconvenience that has been caused to all residents while the lift has been out of order.
"Unfortunately, there have been several major faults, which has meant that the lift has had to be taken out of service for safety reasons.
"We are actively working with the lift company to resolve matters, but due to numerous external factors there has been difficulty in obtaining the parts required to enact a full repair."
It added it hoped the lift would be "operational in the coming weeks" and it had "endeavoured to keep Ms Kjaernet updated, via her letting agent, and note that our last update to them was on Monday of this week".
