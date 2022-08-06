'Buzz stops' installed in Cornwall to help wildlife
Apprentices from the Eden Project have created a network of planters to encourage wildlife at bus stops in mid Cornwall.
The team has installed vertical planters and large troughs at stops in St Blazey, Treverbyn and Roche and filled them with bee-friendly plants.
Organisers hope the planters will be "a bit like transit cafes" for insects.
Students from Doubletrees School in St Blazey helped the apprentices create the "buzz stop" outside their school.
Juliet Rose, Eden's community programmes development manager, said: "As landscapes become increasingly fragmented it becomes harder for pollinators to navigate their way to sources of pollen and nectar.
"Buzz stops are a bit like transit cafes providing sustenance as insects move through our communities and help to link up dispersed populations.
"We hope they also put a smile on people's faces by bringing some greenery and wildlife to their local bus stops."
The initiative is part of the Create a Buzz project, funded by the Garfield Weston Foundation, and follows 400 mini buzz stops created by local Cornwall community members in their gardens during the pandemic.
