Helston teenager who died in crash 'thoughtful and loving'
- Published
A teenager who died in a car crash in Cornwall was a "thoughtful, loving, generous, talented and determined" person, his family have said.
Alfie Beard, 19, from Helston, died on Tuesday after a Mini Cooper crashed on the A394 near Porthleven.
His "distraught" family said in a statement that the teenager was a "truly amazing person".
Devon and Cornwall Police officers, who were called to the crash at 22:35 BST, are appealing for witnesses.
The family statement said: "We are distraught to announce the passing of our precious boy.
"He was thoughtful, loving, generous, talented and determined, all in one, a truly amazing person.
"He was loved by many and adored so very much by us.
"We will hold you forever in our hearts and minds."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.