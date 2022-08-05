Rare sea slug thought to be first for UK waters
- Published
A rare sea slug has been spotted off the coast of the Isles of Scilly, according to the Cornwall Wildlife Trust.
The sighting of the multi-coloured creature is believed to be the first confirmed record in the UK.
It was captured on camera by a Seasearch volunteer during a dive near Melledgan.
According to Cornwall Wildlife Trust, the sea animals have only been recorded a handful of times worldwide.
Matt Slater, marine conservation officer at Cornwall Wildlife Trust and co-ordinator of the Seasearch programme for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: "What an incredible find!
"We were extremely excited to hear about the sighting of this colourful nudibranch - a species that we believe has never been recorded in the UK before.
"Records like this from our Seasearch divers are vital in helping us understand and better protect our seas."
Lucy McRobert, communications manager at Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust, said: "We never cease to be amazed at the wildlife turning up in Scillonian waters.
"From rare and beautiful nudibranchs to violet sea snails to great whales like humpbacks and fins, every time we dive beneath the surface we learn and see something new."