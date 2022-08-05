Davidstow Woods reopen after rave clean-up
By Jemma Woodman
A beauty spot where an illegal rave was held has reopened to the public after clean-up work.
About 1,000 people descended on Davidstow Woods near Camelford, in Cornwall, in June for the four-day illegal event.
Seven tonnes of rubbish were cleared after the event.
Forestry England said it had to close the woods due to the amount of human waste left behind.
Reuben King, from Forestry England, who described the area as a rich and diverse habitat, said: "None of the human waste was removed from the site so we took the decision as Forestry England that it was safer for day to day forest users that we actually closed the site and let the site sanitise itself for approximately two or three months."
Forestry England added the long term environmental damage was harder to assess.
It has fortified fences and dug trenches around the site to try to prevent it happening again.
