Launceston fire: Waste blaze at industrial site
- Published
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze involving about 100 tonnes of waste in Launceston.
Cornwall Fire Service said seven crews were called to an industrial premises at Pennygillam Way at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday.
Crews have been making good progress damping down said the fire service.
Firefighters were also called to a fire that spread across four flats in Trevose Road, Truro, at about 01:30 BST. There were no reports of injuries.
