Truro assault victim Luke Pocock named by police
- Published
A 53-year-old man has died following a serious assault near a city train station, police said.
Luke Pocock from Truro suffered a head injury in the incident outside the Railway Social Club on Station Road, at about 22:30 (BST) on Saturday 2 July.
He was taken to Derriford Hospital where he later died on Thursday 28 July.
A 35-year-old man from Camborne was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and released on police bail.
He was re-arrested on Friday 29 July after earlier being arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.
A 38-year-old woman from the Camborne area was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Devon and Cornwall Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.